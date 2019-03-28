ADNEC Promotes Abu Dhabi’s Business Tourism Credentials at Siso CEO Summit in U.S

SISO CEO Summit is 'THE' networking and information-sharing event of the year for the global show organisers.

In a bid to promote Abu Dhabi’s credentials as the business tourism capital of the region, a high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), headed by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, ADNEC’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer, participated at SISO (The Society of Independent Show Organizers) CEO Summit.

Held in the U.S. city of Miami from 24 to 27 March, SISO CEO Summit is 'THE' networking and information-sharing event of the year for the global show organisers. It attracts both large and small trade and consumer show organisers to share the latest innovations and industry best practices.

Marking its participation at the summit for the second consecutive year, ADNEC highlighted Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art venue infrastructure and cutting-edge facilities to top decision makers from the global trade and consumer exhibition industry. In promoting Abu Dhabi as the venue of choice and gateway to key regional and international markets, ADNEC aimed to attract more high-profile international exhibitions and specialised events to Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, ADNEC’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our participation at SISO CEO Summit aligns to ADNEC’s strategic plan to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitive edge and global reputation as a preferred destination for business tourism. Attending such a highly-targeted international summit provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to network with top global decision makers from global trade and consumer show industry.”

Al Qubaisi added: “At SISO CEO Summit, we held several one-to-one meetings with leading international event and show organisers to introduce them to Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art event facilities and to explore partnership opportunities to attract more specialised events and exhibitions to Abu Dhabi.”

The Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) is the largest association of the leading for-profit trade and consumer show organisers.