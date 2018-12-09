ADNEC Set to Host Four Major Events in December

ADNEC hosted seven events in November 2018.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) is set to host four major events in December, adding further momentum to its ongoing efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi's position as the region’s capital for business tourism, while also highlighting its ability to attract and host leading international exhibitions and conferences. The company has made all the necessary arrangements to host these events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with the support of state-of-the-art infrastructure according to the best international standards.

The ongoing 13th International Society of Hemodialysis Congress will run until 8th December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event will present an ideal opportunity for the visitors to learn about the latest technologies in the field of hemodialysis and nephrology among other related topics, in addition to the advancements in research and clinical practices.

The Conference will bring together a group of leading experts including doctors and specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the field of medicine and kidney diseases. Renal dialysis, uremic toxins, dialysis water treatment, biochemistry technology, complications of cardiovascular disease and other key topics related to kidney failures will be discussed by experts gathered at the event.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, ADNEC will also play host to SIAL Middle East 2018 and Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition 2018, from 10th to 12th December. One of the most important events in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, SIAL is a strategic platform for suppliers in these fields, which facilitates fruitful business partnerships, in addition to enabling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and buyers in the food sector to benefit from the opportunities offered by the region's growing markets. More than 1,000 exhibitors are expected to participate in the 2018 edition of the exhibition to attract over 20,000 visitors and experts.

The Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition will be held under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event, which is one of the most significant events for date trade, will highlight the economic importance of dates, the UAE’s largest produce, which is also an integral part of its culture and heritage.

Furthermore, ADNEC will host the IEEE Globecom Conference from the 9th to the 13th of this month. The dedicated communication event will feature original paper presentations, workshops, discussions, industry-focused sessions and social events that are designed to offer an in-depth understanding of the global advancements in the field of communication. Industry professionals will be able to learn about latest trends and best practices in the field and to exchange expertise and knowledge, in addition to networking with the industry’s global leaders.

ADNEC hosted seven events in November 2018, including the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2018), Aqdar World Summit, and the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS ( among others.