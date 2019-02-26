ADNIC Awarded Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award

During the event

Following its exceptional performance in 2018, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has been awarded the prestigious Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award. H.H Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group presented the award to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recognises organizations from across the GCC for business excellence.

Commenting on the award, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC said: “To be awarded by such a prestigious body, is a matter of great pride for us. We have had an excellent 2018, built on the strong results of the previous years. We have maintained our position as one of the region’s leading insurers, achieving strong year-on-year growth across key metrics, including exceptional customer service, financial discipline, technical excellence, product and service innovation and commitment to the community. The award is testament to our commitment of being the ‘reliable insurer’, and highlights the fact that our customer-first strategy is proving effective and this award spurs us on to create even greater value for our customers in the future.”

This year, ADNIC was also awarded ‘Insurer of the Year for 2019’ by MENA IR and the 10002:2018 certification for complaints handling by Lloyd’s Registered Quality Assurance.

Whilst maintaining results for shareholders, ADNIC also undertakes several initiatives that underscore its commitment to the communities in which it operates. Last year, ADNIC renewed its partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid Association for 2018 through to 2021, and has strengthened its cooperation with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association (UAE GDA) to support the prevention of genetic disorders across the UAE.