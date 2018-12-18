After Revolutionising Laundry With the TwinWash, LG Looks to Further Incorporate Smart Technology in Its Electrical Goods

LG has embarked on a mission to not only build on the success of products launched, but to also design more intuitive appliances with people at their core.

Renowned for a fervent drive towards innovation, LG Electronics has graced the consumer market with a stellar range of washing machines unrivalled in efficiency.

As consumer demand for convenience mounts in today’s face-paced world, LG has embarked on a mission to not only build on the success of products launched, but to also design more intuitive appliances with people at their core.

Laundry – a chore or necessity at best. From separating clothes into lights and darks, to being homebound watching over each cycle. This all cuts into valuable time many people simply do not have. Que LG’s futuristic TWINWash™ technology, providing a remedy for the laundry woes of past and present.

TWINWash™ allows you to simultaneously wash two separate loads of washing, getting more of your clothing clean in considerably less time. To be precise, you can finish two loads of laundry in under an hour! The large and powerful main drum handles the bulk of your laundry, whilst the TWINWash Mini™ takes care of additional items of clothing. Gone are the days of having to sit around for a load to finish before another one goes in. Gone are the days of watching your piles of washing accumulate until they’re large enough to justify a washing cycle.

But it’s not just convenience LG has to offer. The TWINWash™ range each has its own ergonomic design, making it easier to load your machine without bending your knees or straining your back. Advanced TrueSteam™ technology aims to reduce up to 99.9% of allergens with the use of an Allergy Care setting – given seal of approval by the British Skincare Foundation. There’s more…

A fascination for all things AI has led to an unprecedented increase in investment across sectors. With more and more industry leaders taking smart technology seriously in their R&D phases, LG is no different.

TWINWash™ machines come loaded with sophisticated SmartThinQ™ technology. But what does this mean? Operating your washing machine and handling your laundry – anywhere, anytime… Simply download the app, leave the house on time and operate the machine from the metro or the office. Additionally, it will remind you when you’re low on detergent, avoiding those stressful last-minute situations we’ve all been in before a work event or vacation.

The list may well be endless, but this is only the beginning for LG. “In the past, it was about designing products you thought people wanted. That’s no longer good enough. To truly modernize, to strive for more, it’s imperative you listen to your audience and learn from their habits,” said Mr. Kevin Cha, President LG Electronics Middle East & Africa.

Mr. Cha believes greater understanding can be achieved if we seek to understand the ways in which people navigate their homes and the problems they face. He went on to detail, “At LG, we believe that true progress lies in consumer-centric innovations. If we put people first and design technology around them, it’s inevitable that we will provide solutions that not only solve problems, but also enhance our experience of the home. With SmartThinQ™ technology, we have the perfect platform to build upon. We look forward to challenging ourselves each step of the way and are always keen to re-invent.”

To find out more about the LG TWINWash range and SmartThinQ product solutions, please visit: https://lg.com/ae.