AGIP Awarded Best IP Advisor in the Middle East for the Second Year

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for AGIP Follow >

Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP) was awarded the Best IP Advisor in the Middle East during the second edition of the Innovation & IP Forum and Awards held in Paris, France on January 30, 2019.

More than 70 specialist jury-panels; general counsel and chief IP counsel elected the winners due to their provision of excellent IP services and lasting contribution to the IP community.

On behalf of AGIP, Ms. Rasha Bazian, Proposals Department Manager, received the award saying: “I am honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of AGIP and to share our success story with the International Intellectual Property community. This award crowns our continuous efforts to provide the best competitive services to our valued clients globally.”

A member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org), AGIP is the leader in Intellectual Property protection services in the world providing an extensive range of IP services for the protection, commercialization and enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights, covering patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights and domain names.