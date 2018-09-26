Agthia Inaugurates First Water Bottling Plant in Kuwait

During ribbon cutting ceremony.

United Khaleeji Water Co., a joint venture established by UAE’s Agthia Group PJSC and Kuwait’s Al Wafir Marketing Services Company K.S.C.C. to produce Agthia’s leading Al Ain Water locally in Kuwait, has today been inaugurated at the Company’s manufacturing site in Sabhan Industrial Area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Rahma Hussein Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, along with H.E. Eng. Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, Agthia Chairman, H.E. Ali Al-Rqobah, Chairman and CEO of Al Wafir, Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia and Mr. Marzouq Al-Bahar, General Manager of Al Wafir.

Initiated back in 2016 with equal partnership interests, the new entity completed establishment phase in July this year and started production of Al Ain Water, UAE’s number one bottled water brand, in its fully automated manufacturing facility in the Sabhan Industrial Area, with annual bottling capacity of 8 million cases.

H.E. Rahma Hussein Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, highlighted the brotherly ties between the UAE and Kuwait and commended the visionary leadership of both nations for supporting cooperation and collaboration across a wide range of fields, resulting in significant growth and innovation.

The ambassador also praised the opening of the United Khaleeji Water Co., producing Al Ain water for the first time in Kuwait, as the remarkable achievement comes to emphasize the company's ongoing efforts to expand regionally. The new plant further establishes Al Ain as a regional industry leader, in line with the company’s vision and mission.

H.E. Eng. Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, Agthia Chairman, stated, "The opening of Agthia’s first facility in Kuwait demonstrates our commitment to establish the Group as a leading regional food and beverages player, growing our business beyond the UAE and above all, ensuring sustainable value creation for our shareholders and business partners.”

H.E. Ali Al-Rqobah, Chairman and CEO of Al Wafir, said, "We are very excited to launch Al Ain Water’s first bottling plant in Kuwait and to offer locally produced Al Ain Water to the Kuwaiti consumers. We look forward to transferring the expertise of Agthia Group to Kuwait, and providing the local market with innovative, high-quality products that compete with the largest brands locally and globally."

Tariq Al Wahedi, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia, added, “Water is a core expansion category within our 2020 vision and stronger regional penetration constitutes a critical part of our strategy. Opening Al Ain’s first drinking water plant in Kuwait in partnership with Al Wafir is the right action, given our partner’s strong and diverse business model.”

Al Wahedi explained that this initiative with Al Wafir will support the company to significantly increase its presence in the country and also benefit from Kuwait’s strategic location to open up new export opportunities.

In addition to Al Ain regular water that is produced locally in sizes of 200, 330, 500, and 1500 ml, Agthia also offers Kuwaiti consumers its breakthrough Al Ain Zero no-sodium drinking water, Al Ain still and sparkling water in glass bottles, and Alpin Natural Spring Water exported from the UAE.