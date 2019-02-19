Agthia Launches Five Innovative Products at Gulfood 2019 in Line With UAE Innovation Month

During the event

Demonstrating its commitment to enhancing the UAE’s food and beverages industry through innovation,Agthia Group PJSC announced today at Gulfood 2019 the launch of two new innovative products to meet consumers’ varied requirements.

In an exclusive press conference held at the World Trade Center in Dubai, Agthia unveiled the region’s first zero-bromate-branded drinking water, Al Ain Zero Bromate, alongside the region’s first vitamin D fortified flour, Grand Mills Vitamin D. Both products are part of Agthia’s unwavering commitment to innovation in meeting their consumers’ fast-evolving health and wellness needs and expectations.

Al Ain Zero Bromate is a bromate-free drinking water where an advanced technology has been implemented to reach Zero Bromate in bottled water. The product, which will be available in pharmacies and hospitals as early as March this year, is light on the kidneys for people of all ages, suitable for people with pre-existing kidney conditions and it is one of the best waters to consume during pregnancy.

On the other hand, Grand Mills Vitamin D Flour is a multipurpose fortified flour that contains 100% of the Total Daily Requirement of vitamin D to help address the UAE’s sunshine vitamin deficiency. Grand Mills Vitamin D Flour will be available across major retailers and hypermarkets throughout the UAE from March 2019 on.

H.E. Eng. Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, Agthia Group Chairman, said, “We are very proud to introduce a number of innovations during the UAE Innovation Month that can positively impact our consumers and the markets where we operate. Our commitment to adding value to customers, shareholders and the wider community remains our number priority.”

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Agthia Group CEO, said, "Agthia continuously studies the market to identify product gaps that can improve our consumers’ lifestyles. Combining our deeply rooted knowledge of our customers, our continuous drive to integrate science in the food and beverages industry, and our partnerships with various government organizations, has enabled us to introduce groundbreaking innovative products to the UAE and the region.”

Al Wahedi added, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey, where we have taken functional waters a step further with Al Ain Zero Bromate and added vitamin D to a basic commodity like flour to improve the health of the population.”

Dr. Rabih Kamleh, Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance and R&D, said, “Al Ain Zero Bromate water offers people with kidney conditions a hydration solution that avoids bromate completely, tastes like regular water, and is one of the purest drinking applications available today, which also makes it suitable for pregnant women. As for the vitamin D fortified flour, we believe it can help tackle the many issues related to vitamin D deficiency – a cause for concern for people around the world including right here in the UAE and the wider region.”

There are around 1 billion people worldwide that have inadequate levels of vitamin D in their blood.This may increase the risk of a host of chronic diseases. In the UAE, 85% of residents are unfortunately suffering from Vitamin D deficiency/insufficiency.

Vitamin D flour is the second product introduced by Agthia to contain Vitamin D. Last year the Group launched the world’s first and only vitamin D water, Al Ain Vitamin D, with no preservatives, colorants or flavors.

Other products launched by Agthia at Gulfood included Alpin Alkaline, a mineral water rich in alkalizing compounds, Yoplait Lactose Free, a lactose-free fruit yogurt, and Al Ain Water Bag-in-Box (BiB), the first of its kind in the region.

Agthia Group is exhibiting at Gulfood 2019 at HALL 7 - Stands C7-20.