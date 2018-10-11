Agthia Partners With Leo Burnett to Promote Its Water Brands

The agreement is in line with Agthia’s strategic plan to expand and diversify its water business segment in the region and maintain Al Ain brand’s #1 position in the UAE.

Following a competitive pitch process, Leo Burnett MEA has won the account for Al-Ain Water, a product of Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company, Agthia Group PJSC. The agreement is in line with Agthia’s strategic plan to expand and diversify its water business segment in the region and maintain Al Ain brand’s #1 position in the UAE.

As Al Ain Water brand’s creative agency, Leo Burnett MEA will lead marketing strategies across all communication channels. The approach is an integrated one, with a heavy focus on advertising and social media as a means to amplifying the brand personality, while driving through-the-line impact for retail and distribution.

Fasahat Beg, Executive Vice President - Water, Beverages and Dairy – at Agthia Group said: “Agthia has achieved tremendous success with Al Ain Water in the UAE. Reinforced by Al Ain Zero and recently by Al Ain Vitamin D, Al Ain Water is the undisputed leader of the bottled water category in volume and value - in a category which is not short of competition. With our new ventures in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, we are now ready to repeat this success story across the region. I believe with their proven track record of transforming and building brands, Leo Burnett will be the right partner in our endeavor to accomplish this challenging mission.”

Kamal Dimachkie, Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Communications UAE, Kuwait and Lower Gulf said: “We are excited to collaborate with Agthia, one of the leading food and beverage groups of the UAE - particularly with their flagship Al Ain Water brand. We’re confident of delivering not only creative work, but truly innovative programs that will anchor Al Ain Water’s core values and innovative spirit in the minds of consumers across the Middle East.”

Starting in quarter four 2018, Leo Burnett MEA will support the Agthia’s Al Ain Water as well as Al Bayan and Alpin brands through digital, outdoor and print advertising, in addition to managing its social channels.