Ahmad Bin Shafar Attends Opening of World Green Economy Summit 2018

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, attended the opening ceremony of the fifth World Green Economy Summit (WGES), in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai. The Summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Summit is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). WGES 2018 is held under the theme ‘Driving innovation, leading change’, on 24 and 25 October at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, is participating as a global partner in WGES 2018 and which is coinciding with WETEX 2018 and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show 2018, held under the umbrella of ‘Green Week’.

“We take part in WGES and WETEX every year as they are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These events support joint efforts to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial revolution, contribute to the transformation towards a green economy, and utilise digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. As a result of the efforts taken by all stakeholders, both the events have become annual global meetings to discuss developments in the fields of water, energy and sustainability,” said Bin Shafar.

“Empower is participating as a global sponsor in WGES, where it provides participants with a comprehensive overview of the renewable energy and green technologies markets by introducing them to the technological developments and new innovations, and benefitting from the experiences and expertise of representatives of participating countries in the field of renewable energy, water and green practices. Renewable energies represent a major economic challenge that supports sustainable development and compliments the UAE's energy policies. It also supports the implementation of comprehensive and sustainable national development strategies, notably the UAE Centennial 2071, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Vision 2021,” continued Bin Shafar.

WGES 2018 will focus on three main pillars related to sustainability and complete transformation towards a green economy: Green capital, which will discuss on how to raise capital and highlight green investment tools. It also will shed light on climate change reports, carbon pricing as a way to raise green capital, and how to combat green washing around the world.

The second pillar is Digital transformation. It will unveil the latest innovations and trends in digital transformation, and assess the benefits and risks of using renewable technologies in the green economy.

The third pillar, Leadership and social engagement, will allow decision-makers and corporate officials to exchange their views on how best leaders can enhance community interactions on green economy issues.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.