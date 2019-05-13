Air Arabia Announces Direct Flight to Bishkek

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the launch of a direct flight from Sharjah to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital city, starting July 4, 2019.

The new flight will operate four times a week; on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 21:30 hours local time arriving at Manas International Airport in Bishkek at 03:20 hours local time. The return flights depart Manas International Airport in Bishkek at 04:20 hours arriving in Sharjah at 06:40hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “Ensuring affordable travel to meet the aspirations of travelers has been key to our network growth strategy over the years. The direct flight to Bishkek is another testament to our efforts in connecting people across countries and cultures. We look forward to the start of service which we are confident it will positively contribute to the development of tourism and bilateral trade between both nations.”

Popular for its wide avenues and marble-faced public buildings, Bishkek is a melting pot of Eastern and Central European cultures. Boulevards follow a grid framework, with most bordered on both sides by tapered irrigation channels, watering countless trees to provide shade in the warm summers.

Air Arabia currently serves over 170 international and domestic routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.