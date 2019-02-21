Air India Express Expands Destination Network From Sharjah Airport

During the event

Sharjah Airport has announced the expansion of the global network of destinations available to its passengers; Air India Express – Air India’s budget airline – has added Surat International Airport to its network to capitalise on the growth in demand for travel to this destination via Sharjah Airport.

On February 16th, Air India Express started operating two weekly flights from Sharjah Airport to Surat on Saturday and Monday at 7:35 pm. During the summer season, the airline will operate four flights weekly.

Air India Express plays an important role in increasing passenger movement through Sharjah Airport and in meeting the growing demand for travel via Sharjah Airport. Sharjah Airport plans to build and strengthen partnerships with increasing numbers of international airlines, while continuing to provide leading services to all passengers and airlines operating at the Airport.

With the launch of this new route, Air India Express now has direct flights between Sharjah and 9 cities in India in addition to 47 non-stop flights between Indian airports and Gulf destinations.