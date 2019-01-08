Al Ansari Exchange Donates $1 Million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

During the event

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange company has donated USD 1 million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the Alliance mission to create equal and improved access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries. Since its inception in 2000, over 700 million people have been immunized and 10 million lives have been saved as a result of the Vaccine Alliance efforts. The move is in line with the UAE Government’s innovative programs and initiatives geared towards contributing to a stronger global health.

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Gavi’s noble mission to vaccinate additional 300 million children in the world’s poorest countries between 2016 and 2020 is unparalleled and worthy of our support. We are one with Gavi in its endeavor to protect the lives of millions of the world’s most vulnerable children by making sure that they have access to life-saving vaccines. As such, we have made a USD 1 million pledge to the organization. It is a testament also to our confidence and trust in Gavi’s capabilities to achieve its goals and we hope that this move will have a positive ripple effect throughout the global community.”

“This is the first time that Al Ansari Exchange has lent its support to Gavi and it will be a welcome contribution to our mission to ensure no child goes without lifesaving vaccines,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “This new funding will help vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. I’d like to offer my sincere thanks on behalf of Gavi to Al Ansari Exchange for this support.”

Al Ansari Exchange has launched several charitable and social initiatives and programs related to the education, health and other charities. The company is also active in supporting relief to natural disasters in various regions of the world.