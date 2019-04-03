Al Bateen Executive Airport Receives ACI Asia-Pacific Green Airports Gold Recognition 2019

During the event

Al Bateen Executive Airport (ABEA), owned and operated by Abu Dhabi Airports, received the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2019 for its ‘Al Bateen VVIP’ project.

Mohammed Al Katheeri, SVP Strategy & Communications at Abu Dhabi Airports, received the ACI Asia-Pacific Green Airports Gold Recognition trophy in a ceremony held during the ACI Asia-Pacific World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition which took place in Hong Kong, China on 3 April.

Al Bateen Executive Airport’s ‘Al Bateen VVIP’ project was one of the best among 19 submissions, under this year’s theme ‘Green Airport Infrastructure’. ‘Al Bateen VVIP’ is an environmental project that aims to minimize the impact of aviation on the environment.

Al Katheeri said: “We are proud to be recognised for our environmental efforts and achievements. Abu Dhabi International Airport first received an accreditation level of ‘reduction’ from the ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program, and now we are delighted to see Al Bateen Executive Airport receive ACI’s Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2019.”

"Sustainability is one of our core corporate values and we are committed to following the best environmental practices to minimize our carbon footprint, as part of our mission to being the world’s leading airport group across all levels,” Al Katheeri added.