Al Bustan Centre & Residence Creates a Positive Impact With Its Sustainable Initiatives

Al Bustan Centre & Residence pledges to be a part of UAE Vision 2021 which focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and implementing green growth plans

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, in its commitment to make a positive impact on the environment, has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint and do their bit in building a green future.

As a sustainable practices starting point, the hotel since 2017 has implemented initiatives such as installation of automated tools to control energy settings in non-occupied areas; installation of gas hot water systems providing hot water on demand; motion sensors to detect movement in specific areas helping in saving energy for the hotel and enhancing the guest experience through perfect ambiance and mood; implementation of Building Management System that integrates all systems, devices, software, and services for visibility and control of the entire operation; and the switch to LED lighting helping the property to eliminate waste.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “The hospitality industry and the new generation of travellers are now more conscious than ever about its impact on the environment. The recent trends in the hospitality industry have showcased the need for eco-friendly tourism options from niche to necessary. We have started doing our bit by implementing solutions which do not compromise on guest facilities but minimize the impact on the planet.”

