Al Bustan Centre & Residence Exhibits at Arabian Travel Market 2019

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, has announced its participation in the upcoming 26th edition of Arabian Travel Market 2019, the market leading international travel & tourism event within the Middle East. The property will feature an exhibition stand located at DTCM booth and will talk about it’s never ending commitment to provide the best amenities and personalized services to their guests.

Marking its presence for the 22nd year, the hotel apartment’s participation comes with an aim to strengthen their presence in the region by building new and fostering the existing relations with the travel and hospitality partners, sought more partnerships from the leading source markets for tourism such as India, China and Russia. The management and senior executives at the property will attend the exhibition to gain invaluable market insights and study the notable trends in the tourism industry.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “With the government launching new visitor incentives, it provides assistance to properties like Al Bustan Centre & Residence to take advantage by approaching newer markets and lure them to visit the emirate, ranked as the fourth most-visited city globally. The new offerings and attractions in the rapidly developing city strengthen its appeal as a world-class tourism destination for families as well as solo-travellers. We are focusing all our efforts to attract more visitors and to deliver the highest levels of customer service to our guests.”

In line with Dubai’s ambitious tourism strategy to attract 21 to 23 million tourists by 2022 and 25 million visitors by 2025, Al Bustan Centre & Residence will be putting in all its efforts to bolster the emirate’s position as a favoured family friendly destination and the most visited city in the world.