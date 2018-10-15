Al Bustan Centre & Residence Keen on Attracting More Russian Visitors

Al Bustan Centre & Residence

The senior management of Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, recently attended the OTDYKH Leisure show 2018 in Moscow in a bid to increase visibility in the Russian market, explore new business opportunities and met with potential business partners.

During the show, Mr. Yasser Moussa, Executive Assistant Manager, met with representatives from Travel Agencies, Destination Management Companies, Tour Operators, and Online Travel Agencies and discussed future collaborations and initiatives and established association with potential partners.

The Russian market is one of the key markets of Al Bustan Centre & Residence and their presence in the show, the largest tourism event in Russia and the CIS, will heighten awareness about the property and how it can cater to this market.

The region is witnessing a growing trend of increasing demand by international travelers towards mid-scale lodging options and niche segments, including hotel apartments. Dubai is currently seeing a spark not only in leisure travel demand from growing middle class markets, but also in the private sector's need for business travel across the region.

Yasser Moussa, Executive Assistant Manager, commented “Dubai has set a goal of attracting 23-25 million visitors a year by 2025 and establishing the country as the most favored leisure and business destination. Al Bustan Centre & Residence is focusing on tapping major tourism markets by increasing its presence and promoting its attractiveness as a must-visit destination”.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “Dubai has always been a popular destination among Russians, hence the airlines have introduced additional routes and the government has introduced visa on arrival for Russians making it extremely easy and seamless for Russians to enter the UAE for business or leisure purposes. After our presence at the show promoting the property, we look forward to hosting Russians in the upcoming tourist season in the UAE.”

OTDYKH Leisure is the largest tourism event in Russia and the CIS. The show facilitates the development of the tourism industry in Russia and aids the establishment of business contacts for representatives of the tourist markets.