Al Bustan Centre & Residence Taps Chinese Market With Fascinating Deals and Offers

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, has successfully implemented Chinese market-focused strategies including offers of up to 30% discount on the Best Available Rate at the hotel apartment to attract Chinese tourists – a market with huge potential and opportunities. The hotel apartment has also been working steadily on developing their relations with online travel agencies and e-commerce platforms to discuss beneficial collaborations.

China’s steady economic growth, young population seeking unique personal experiences and their will to spend more on travel are major factors for the flourishing outbound travel industry.

In addition to the favorable economic condition, the government of Dubai has implemented a lot of practices and policies to boost outdoor tourism from China into the country. International travel from China has been met with increased and cheap air connectivity, hassle free visa on arrival facility, and touristic sight-seeing offerings such as the country’s theme parks, high-end shopping malls, luxury experiences, dramatic construction projects like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah and so on.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “Chinese millennials prefer their products and services to be smaller, faster and more flexible, which translate into more personalized, mobile, convenient and efficient. We, at Al Bustan Residence focus our efforts on delivering to increasingly diverse and individualized demands of our guests. This characteristic makes us popular with our target audience who are looking at mid-scale lodging options and niche segments, including hotel apartments. The millennial generation has rising disposable income and would prefer to spend it on gaining an authentic life experience rather than buying a product. We have also established great relations with our travel partners and associations in China and are expecting huge bookings from them during the peak season from December to March 2019 and more so during the Chinese New Year celebrations in February.”