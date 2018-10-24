Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel Cultivates Next Generation Omani Hospitality Leaders

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Inspiring exceptional Ladies and Gentlemen, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel is passionately developing the Sultanate’s next generation of hospitality leaders. During the hotel’s extensive 18-month renovation that has set new luxury standards in the industry, the Ladies and Gentlemen, of which some were Omanis, were assigned to task force and cross-exposure opportunities at other Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels around the world including Munich, Tokyo, Prague, Aqaba, Manama, Riyadh and Dubai.

“Our Ladies and Gentlemen bring a unique blend of experience, passion, and integrity to embody the legendary service that makes us a leading luxury brand,” expressed Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Being surrounded by like-minded hospitality professionals from around the world who strive to learn from and support each other empowers them to go above and beyond to bring unforgettable moments to life for our guests. With endless opportunities for self-development, we hope that they feel fulfilled and are on the path to experience unprecedented growth, both professionally and personally.”

Radhwan Al Khanbashi, one of the hotel’s front desk agents spent time training at The Prague Marriott Hotel followed by The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach to assist with operations at the newly opened resort. Demi-chef de partie Mohammed Al Busaidi had the opportunity to train at both The Munich Marriott Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, while headwaiter Ashraf Al Harrasi, trained at The Munich Marriott Hotel. Fostering a culture of creativity, both Fatma Al Balushi and Saleh Al Balushi were assigned to The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC to assist with a pop-up culinary event with Michelin Star Chef Paco Peréz, from Enoteca at Hotel Arts Barcelona.

The valuable learning experiences and training opportunities offered by the recently re-opened palace hotel allows young nationals to hone their craft in good company, building a legacy of Omani talent. Omanization at Al Bustan Palace currently stands at over 50%, the highest rate in the hospitality sector in Oman.

The Al Bustan Academy established in 2013 along with the unmatched exposure gained from the international assignments translates to enhancing the service commitment to the guests of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz Carlton Hotel.