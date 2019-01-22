Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel Invigorates a Passion of Well-Being at Its Six Senses Spa

Under the guidance of the alchemist, guests begin designing their own body scrub in the spa’s serene environment.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, welcomes guests to explore a meaningful wellness experience with the launch of the rejuvenating Alchemy Bar Journey at its Six Senses Spa. Inspired by the mystical sciences of alchemy, a transformative tradition for a prolonged and illuminated life, guests begin their 80-minute long spa treatment with an immersive workshop to learn how to develop a unique body scrub. Prepared from the finest locally-sourced ingredients, the customized scrub is later used by therapists in a 50-minute treatment that leaves them feeling renewed.

Katrin Herz, General Manager at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel said, “At Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, we work to cater to all our guests’ needs including their emotional wellness. With its tranquil surroundings, our Six Senses Spa invites guests to enjoy unique and customized treatments that allows them to take a break from the business around them and indulge in a blissful experience.”

Under the guidance of the alchemist, guests begin designing their own body scrub in the spa’s serene environment. A base is chosen from either sea salt, Himalayan salt, rice or oats which is then combined with their choice of herbs and spices found within Oman and across the region. Guests can choose from locally sourced frankincense, rose, chamomile, and sage as well as aloe vera, limes and tulsi sourced from the spa’s private garden. Additional ingredients include lime, orange and lemon zest as wells as coffee, cinnamon, clove, star anise, cardamom, coriander seed caraway and much more. Once the herbs and spices are added, oils are then mixed in and the blend is hand crushed into a paste. The freshly prepared and organic blend is then used to create a luxurious treatment to meet the needs of its guest.

Adeline Wee, Spa Director added, “Guests are provided with an opportunity to understand the different benefits of each ingredient as they create a scrub that best appeals to them and one that fits their lifestyle. Whether it’s a body treatment or wellness therapy, our aim is to ensure that our guests leave feeling rested, relaxed and rejuvenated.”

A sanctuary of peace and harmony, the Six Senses Spa marries an intuitive mix of science and human awareness, with a high-tech and high-touch approach to provide a service that is crafted around the individual. It allows guests the opportunity to relax and refocus with a range of services including body treatments such as facials and massages, as well as distinct therapies with wellness experts who customized a personalized program after assessing the needs of a guest’s health and lifestyle.

Housed on three levels, measuring 33,000 square feet, the Six Senses Spa also provides its female guests with a private fitness club, yoga studio, pool and a private beach. It also includes 17 treatment rooms including wet facilities with saunas, infrared saunas, ice showers and steam rooms.