Al Deif Sells Out During Its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Al Deif (The Guest) by director Hadi Elbagoury and writer Ibrahim Eissa had a full house screening during its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Saturday, November 24. The screening was attended by Rasha Gawdat, representative of iProductions, the film's production company.

Al Deif (The Guest) is taking part in the 22nd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival as the only Egyptian and African film participating in the festival's Official Competition. It is also the first Egyptian feature film to participate in the official selections of the festival, which is one of the A-rated festivals along with 14 other international festivals around the world, including Cannes, Berlinale, Venice and others. The festival annually presents more than 250 feature films and 300 short and animated films within different programmes.

Directed by Hadi Elbagoury and written by Ibrahim Eissa, the film stars Khaled El Sawy, Ahmed Malek, Shereen Reda and Jamila Awad, alongside guest stars Maged El Kedwany and Mohamed Mamdouh. The Guest tells the story of a young man who visits a family during dinner, and then the events develop in a direction that no one expects.

Al Deif marks the second collaboration between writer Ibrahim Eissa and iProductions after Mawlana. It is also the company's second time to work with Director Hadi Elbagoury after Hepta: The Last Lecture that is the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Egyptian cinema with revenues more than EGP 27 million. This is the first collaboration between Eissa and Elbagoury.