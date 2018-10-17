Al Falak Takes Part in Oracle Modern Business Forum As Gold Sponsor

During the forum of Mr. Yasser Oudeh, General Manager of Integrated Business Solution at Al Falak Co.

Al Falak Electronic Equipment & Supplies Co., a leading IT and communications solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has participated at the 2nd edition of the Oracle Modern Business Forum, which was held recently on October 8, 2018 at the Movenpick Hotel Al Khobar in KSA. The company's presence at the event falls in line with its commitment to develop key software and IT solutions that can help in the unified efforts to achieve Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in achieving digital transformation. The Oracle Modern Business Forum bring together IT thought leaders, global and regional CEOs and IT professionals from all over the world.

Ahmed Ashadawi, President and CEO, Al Falak, said, “Our participation at the 2nd edition of Oracle Modern Business Forum proves to add key value to our ongoing efforts to enhance the IT sector and provide the next generation of applications and services that can enhance technology development in the kingdom. We look forward to being at this event as it will serve as a strategic platform for companies and organizations working in the field of IT while also having the advantage of learning more about the important role played by Oracle in provisioning systems and techniques that serve fields such as financial performance, supply chain, manufacturing, management of human capital and payroll solutions among others.”

Oracle is developing software solutions through its customer service centers in more than 145 countries—offering key services like business process management, content management, enterprises, performance management and business intelligence for various sectors, specifically telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and insurance, retail, energy, utilities and government; as well as IT consulting services.

The company recently took part in the 'My Journey to Oracle Cloud' event in Al Khobar and was awarded with a certificate of appreciation for its contributions and efforts to provide IT solutions in the KSA.