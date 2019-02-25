Al-Futtaim Automotive Displays Present and Future Sustainable Vehicles at the 10th Annual Car Free Day

Yousuf Al Raeesi, Director of Government Affairs and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive welcomes HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai.

At the 10th annual Dubai Municipality’s ‘Car Free Day’, Al-Futtaim Automotive displayed several of its current and future green technologies, including the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) sustainable power terrains. Through a fleet of Toyota Camry HEV, the Mirai FCEV and the Lexus ES Hybrid Platinum giving visitors the chance to witness the potential of sustainable mobility first-hand.

Thousands of Dubai residents joined the initiative including dignitaries, heads of government departments and representatives of various sectors, providing comprehensive support for the initiative aimed at encouraging people to leave their cars behind and use public transport thereby reducing carbon emissions.

This year’s event which took place on 24th February featured expanded participation from other emirates in protecting the environment and reducing carbon footprint in the UAE.

Yousuf Al Raeesi, Director of Government Affairs and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “On an occasion like this, it is our responsibility to remind residents of the importance of being aware of their carbon footprint. Al-Futtaim has been a leader in sustainable mobility since 2008 and has worked closely with government departments and private organizations to help build a greener future. Through the provision of HEV cars to fleet operators which has resulted in a tremendous drop in overall Co2 emissions. Initiatives such as the Car Free Day are critical for promoting hybrid technology and showcasing how environment-friendly vehicles can contribute to the UAE governments 2021 sustainable agenda.”

Dubai Municipality launched the Car Free Day environmental programme in 2010, which was a first of its kind in the region and aimed at achieving leadership in various fields, including environmental work. Later, the initiative witnessed great development, especially with the size of the participants from various governmental and non-governmental sectors.