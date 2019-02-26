Al-Futtaim Honda Hosts Its Annual ‘Born to Ride’ Road Trip for Its Biking Community

Honda Bike owners enjoy a fun day out with a ride to Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi

Al-Futtaim Honda, the exclusive distributor of Honda cars, bikes, marine engines and power products in the UAE, recently hosted its first bike ride event for 2019 - ‘Born To Ride’ which saw the Honda biking community turn up in full force.

The bikers began the 150km ride from the Honda showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Their first stop was the Al-Futtaim Honda Umm Al Nar showroom in Abu Dhabi where they were joined by riders from the Capital. After a short showroom tour, the riders set course for Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi where they were welcomed with breakfast and refreshments.

Commenting on the event, Eric Benavente, Managing Director for Trading Enterprises said, “The ‘Born to Ride’ event held every year is our way of celebrating our success with our loyal customers and expressing our endless gratitude for bringing us to where we are today. Events like this not only bring the bike rider community closer but also gives us an opportunity to work closely and create friendships with our customers. The ‘Born to Ride’ community grows every year and we are already looking forward to the next one.”

