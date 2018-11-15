Al-Futtaim Honda Launches ‘The Great Escape’ Promotion

Honda has grown to become the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer and one of the leading automakers. With a global network of 492 subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for under the equity method, Honda develops, manufactures and markets a wide variety of products, ranging from small general-purpose engines and scooters to specialty sports cars, to earn the Company an outstanding reputation from customers worldwide.
Contact Information:
Jebel Ali Free Zone,
P.O. Box 61001
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates