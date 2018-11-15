Al-Futtaim Honda Launches ‘The Great Escape’ Promotion

The Great Escape promotion from Al-Futtaim Honda allows customers to buy their dream Honda vehicle.

Al-Futtaim Honda, the exclusive distributor of Honda cars, bikes, marine engines and power products in the UAE, has launched “The Great Escape” promotion across all its showrooms in the UAE, offering customers the perfect opportunity to buy a Honda vehicle before the end of the year.

The Great Escape promotion from Al-Futtaim Honda allows customers to buy their dream Honda vehicle, with a five-year instalment plan with zero percent interest. The offer is available across the entire Honda Sedan, SUV and MPV range, making it the best time to buy a Honda.

The Al-Futtaim company is also offering 5 years unlimited mileage warranty, up to 100% finance and roadside assistance on all new cars and up to 5-year or 100,000 kms service contract on selected new car models. Trade-in of all makes and models is also accepted.