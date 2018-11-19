Al Hilal Bank Graduates 1st Batch of Ruwwad Al Hilal Training Programme

First Batch of Ruwwad Al Hilal Training Programme.

Al Hilal Bank graduated its first batch of the Bank’s leading Ruwwad Al Hilal Training Programme on Monday, 29th of October. The programme comes in line with the Bank’s Emiratisation strategy, and is especially designed to include theoretical and practical training to accelerate the development of local talent and advance their growth and development within the financial market.

The graduation was held at the Al Hilal Bank auditorium at Al Bahr Towers and was attended by Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank, Sultan Al Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Officer, the Bank’s Human Resources executives, senior leadership and Ruwwad Training Programme mentors, amongst others. The second batch of the programme was also welcomed as they prepare to embark on their 12-month journey of advanced learning.

Commenting on the success of the programme, Mr. Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank, said, “Ruwwad Al Hilal is one of the great education journeys that distinguished UAE national university graduates can take in order for them to become competent banking professionals and thus, potentially, leaders of the future.”

Mr. Coelho continued, “The Ruwwad Programme is Al Hilal Bank’s graduate development initiative that seeks to attract and empower young Emirati talent, take them on an intensive development journey across the Bank’s core business functions and forge them into innovative Islamic banking professionals. We see the Ruwwad Programme as a tangible demonstration of our commitment to investing in career development of UAE nationals as we partner with the UAE Government on strategic Human Resources initiatives, following the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

Sultan Al Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Hilal Bank, commented, “With an enviable 92% retention rate, Ruwwad Al Hilal has been especially designed to position Al Hilal Bank as an employer of choice for young, talented and ambitious UAE nationals. It offers local talent the opportunity to further develop their professional skills in a unique practical setting. This intensive development journey across the Bank’s core business functions will build these graduates into innovative banking professionals.”

Incorporating theoretical and practical training, 70% of the Ruwwad Al Hilal Training Programme focuses on acquiring real-world experience through 12-month rotating assignments amongst the Bank’s four core business areas of Personal Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury and Credit Risk Management. 20% of the development is obtained through “In-work” learning experiences with structured mentoring and coaching, group learning and leadership sessions with CEO Alex Coelho. 10% follows a more formalized approach, with classroom workshops focused on developing their interpersonal, digital, leadership and strategic capabilities that are spread throughout the 12-month journey thus enabling them to manage their transition from student to employee to becoming a valued contributor to the further advancement of the nation.