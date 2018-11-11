Al Hilal Bank Launches Deerfields Mall Branch

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Alex Coelho

Follow > Disable alert for Al Hilal Bank Follow >

Al Hilal Bank has officially launched its newest branch at the Deerfields Mall in Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Bank’s senior management, including Al Hilal Bank CEO, Alex Coelho.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting, Mr. Coelho, said, “As part of our commitment to increase our presence, accessibility, and convenience, the opening of this branch aligns with our efforts to bring services and products to central locations and better serve our customers.”

This branch announcement follows the launch of Al Hilal Bank’s branch in Mushrif Mall, and will be followed shortly with further convenient branches and locations.