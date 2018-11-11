Al Hilal Bank Launches Deerfields Mall Branch

Al Hilal Bank is owned in full by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, which is the investment authority of the Government of Abu Dhabi. The bank is working with an authorized capital of 4 billion Dirhams, and is authorized to operate as an Islamic trading bank. Al Hilal Bank aims to become the leading financial institution in the region and to increase the growth of Islamic banking with a new direction, towards new technologies and special services.
Contact Information:
Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Building,
Corniche Road,
PO Box 63111
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates