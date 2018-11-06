Al Hilal Bank Launches an Initiative to Provide Automated External Defibrillators

It also began training its employees in mid-October on the proper use of these potentially life-saving devices.

Follow > Disable alert for Al Hilal Bank Follow >

As part of Al Hilal Bank’s efforts to help in providing safety in the community and for its customers, the Bank has installed a number of Automated External Defibrillators in customer service centers and mall branches as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. It also began training its employees in mid-October on the proper use of these potentially life-saving devices.

The aim behind this training is to support the community and forms an excellent example of Al Hilal Bank’s investment in its human resources to become a source of good neighbourliness and assistance to the community. This training programme was organized by the Emergency and Public Safety Department of the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, during which 20 employees of the Bank were trained as ‘first responders’, enabling them to apply their knowledge for the benefit of society.

Commenting on the initiative’s launch, Mr. Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank, said, “This life-saving project is one of the Bank’s initiatives for the Year of Zayed, which instills the noble values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The initiative also comes in line with the values adopted by Al Hilal Bank through encouraging positive community-centered behavior that contributes to the safety of society. We believe that installing AEDs in our branches and organizing this training programme is a vital part of our commitment to health and safety standards.”

Sultan Al Mahmood, Senior Managing Director - Chief Human Resources Officer of the Bank said, “We will continue this training programme until all Al Hilal Bank staff members are certified and aware of the correct procedures for using these devices. I would personally like to applaud the willing staff members who have volunteered to benefit from this valuable training by becoming fully aware of the situations in which an AED is required, and how to help someone in cardiac distress.”

Colonel Mohamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Abu Dhabi Police Head of Public Safety and Emergency Services Institute, said that this training was a part of the “Year of Zayed” initiatives that reflect the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's values towards developing society. It also comes under Abu Dhabi Police objectives to provide safety and security and increase community trust.

In addition, the Public Safety and Emergency Department is keen to enhance public knowledge of health security in the workplace, through training and qualifying society members to manage risks, which in turn can reduce response times in case of sudden cardiac arrest.

Automated External Defibrillators are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and are able to treat them through defibrillation. The devices are relatively simple in operation, but require trained people to make sure they are used correctly.