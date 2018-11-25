Al Hilal Bank Opens Latest Branch at Al Barsha Mall, Dubai

Al Barsha Mall Opening

Al Hilal Bank has officially opened its most recent branch at Al Barsha Mall in Dubai, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank.

Speaking at the official opening of the branch, Mr. Coelho, said, “Al Hilal Bank is committed to our objective of expanding our presence and taking our services to our customers, by offering them with more choices that are fast, efficient and reliable banking services, round the clock, with a wide range of innovative products. Our new branch here at Al Barsha Mall places Al Hilal Bank at the heart of an ideal location which eases access to our services for our customers, another example of our determination to meet customers’ diversified banking requirements with the added value of care and quality of service.”