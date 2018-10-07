Al Hilal Bank Receives Human Resources and Emiratisation Award From MoHRE

Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank and Sultan Al Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Hilal Bank

Al Hilal Bank was honored in a recent ceremony with an award from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for its leading role in Emiratisation and adapting human resources policy and procedures to empower local talent.

This first edition of the MoHRE award is designed to reward organizational excellence in Human Resources, and it involved the assessment of private, government and semi-government organizations throughout the UAE measured against HR and Emiratisation achievements.

During the awards, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presented the award to Al Hilal Bank and it was accepted by Sultan Al Mahmood, Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Hilal Bank.

Commenting on the honor of being the recipient of this prestigious award, Alex Coelho, CEO of Al Hilal Bank, said, “Al Hilal Bank’s Human Resources plans are perfectly aligned with the United Arab Emirates’ aspirations for Emiratisation, and we always design our recruitment policies in line with the wise leadership’s strategic plans, UAE Vision 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, in order to contribute to building the human capacity of national cadres. We at Al Hilal Bank are proud to support the UAE government’s efforts in this vital component of nation development and contributing to the knowledge-based society.”

Sultan Al Mahmood added, “We are very proud to receive the Human Resources and Emiratisation Award from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which values the Bank’s achievements in respect of HR excellence and our on-going commitment to the Bank’s Emiratisation strategy. Creating a competitive work environment that encourages career growth and progression for the local talent remains at the forefront of Al Hilal Bank’s Human Resources Division’ priorities. This accomplishment is testament to Al Hilal Bank’s efforts to deploy locally and globally recognized Human Resources practices, with the objective of exceeding our Emiratisation goals and targets.”