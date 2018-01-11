Al-Jazeera Paints Enhances Quality Among Its Cadres in Its Factories

The activities and events included two daily training programs dealing with different topics in quality, the first one is based on experts from inside the company, while the other is run by trainers from outside.

Al –Jazeera paints, giant of high quality paints manufacturing in the Kingdom, Middle East and North Africa, held a week-long quality celebration current January, aiming at promoting quality policy among its staff and plants’ workers, representing an inspiring model in various sectors.

Mr. Abdullah Bin Saud Al- Romaih, CEO of Al- Jazeera Paints Company, attributed holding this festival to the company's keenness to spread "the importance of the quality message" to encourage creative thinking and to increase the awareness of employees and workers in various aspects of quality, including the quality management system applied inside the company, besides raising the awareness of the importance of focusing on customers service.

Al-Romaih said that the planning of this celebration necessitated the establishment of a variety of activities and competitions totally aim at spreading awareness of the quality policy adopted by the company in all its sectors and among all its employees and workers to participate better in this event, pointing out that the events and activities included daily competitions through various communication channels with the aim of raising awareness about the correct practices and sorting them out of the wrong ones, in addition to competitions about colors, their application, and distinguish them from each other.

He explained that the activities and events included two daily training programs dealing with different topics in quality, the first one is based on experts from inside the company, while the other is run by trainers from outside.

He added that among these competition, there is a competition entitled "Quality Logo", aims at providing participants with special slogans of quality, and another competition to stimulate brainstorming and providing suggestions on time management, waste management and malpractices and how to correct them, in addition to field competition, asking questions to employees & workers and answer them immediately, noting that valuable prizes await the winning participants in all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Jazeera paints represents "quality and beauty" slogan and is keen on applying quality as a basic standard in its products and all its joints and sees in this standard one of the most important ways to enhance the relationship of mutual trust with its customers in the Saudi market and foreign markets.