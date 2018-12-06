Al Mal Capital Appoints Khaled Abdel Majeed As Al Mal Mena Lead Portfolio Manager

Khaled Abdel Majeed, Lead Portfolio Manager for Al Mal MENA

Al Mal Capital, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a diversified, multi-line investment institution licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, has appointed Khaled Abdel Majeed as the new Lead Portfolio Manager for Al Mal Mena equities funds and solutions.

Mr. Abdel Majeed is founder of MENA Capital, the London-based investment management and advisory company with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Through the appointment, Al Mal Capital will effectively manage MENA Admiral, the first ever MENA Hedge Fund launched back in 2006 by MENA Capital.

On the appointment, Naser Al Nabulsi, vice chairman and CEO, said: "Al Mal Capital envisions higher growth in the MENA region over the coming five years. In supporting this growth, we have welcomed to our team high-calibre executives to ensure our plans are executed.

“Through the hiring of Mr. Abdel Majeed, Al Mal Capital can offer clients MENA equities strategies through both long-only and long-short products.”

Mr. Abdel Majeed has over 24 years of investment experience in the region, and brings strong local networks and knowledge to the role. Prior to forming MENA Capital in 2004, Mr. Abdel Majeed was Head of Middle East Asset Management at Arab Bank in Dubai and London, Chief Investment Officer at EFG Hermes Asset Management in Cairo and director of Blakeney Management.

Al Mal Capital offers a wide range of investment products and services for institutions, banks and high net worth individuals, encompassing Investment Banking, Brokerage and Asset Management.