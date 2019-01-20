Al Masaood Announced as Official Automotive Sponsor of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Presented by EGA

14th edition of the award-winning tournament takes center stage at Abu Dhabi Golf Club till 19 January 2019

Al Masaood Group in partnership with Nissan has been confirmed as the official automotive sponsor of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA. The 14th edition of the award-winning European Tour golf tournament will run till 19th January 2019 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, bringing together a stunning line-up of the world’s best golfers in what promises to be four days of high intensity competition.

First staged in 2006, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA has evolved into becoming one of the most competitive and anticipated events on the European Tour calendar and attracts elite players from around the world to the Middle East at the start of the season. 2019 is no exception, with two-time winner and reigning champion Tommy Fleetwood, World Number One and Triple Major Champion Brooks Koepka and World Number Three Dustin Johnson already confirmed to attend. The tournament is also now part of the Rolex Series, the premium tournament category on the European Tour’s International Schedule, with the prize fund increased from US$3 million to US$7 million.

The tournament sees the launch of the European Tour’s ‘Desert Swing’ which is the first of several events in the Middle East and underlines the UAE capital’s reputation as a global hub of world sport as it hosts yet another of the world’s biggest sporting events. Tickets for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA can be purchased here.

Robert Schwarz, Chief Operating Officer of Al Masaood Group, said: “We have long been a staunch supporter of the country’s move to develop sports by encouraging local athletes to excel globally and provide them with the necessary training and preparation for their development. Al Masaood is a key supporter in a series of world-class sporting events being hosted in Abu Dhabi such as the Special Olympics World Games, the Abu Dhabi World Jui-Jitsu Championship to name a few. As part of our heritage, we have been a prominent supporter to Abu Dhabi’s sports Agenda.”

Earlier this month, Al Masaood supported the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open and the Gary Player Invitational and remains fully committed to supporting society in any way possible. Besides creating numerous jobs and supporting the economy, Al Masaood also funds and participates in a range of local social, sporting and charitable activities and recognizes and supports the needs of the community it serves.