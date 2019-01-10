Al Masaood Announced as Official Automotive Sponsor of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open

Latest edition of the event takes place at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Beach Golf Club from 10-12 January 2019.

In partnership with Nissan, Al Masaood Group has again been announced as the official sponsor of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open (FBM Ladies Open), being held at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

As official automotive sponsor, Al Masaood will also be providing competing ladygolfers the convenience of a fleet of luxury Nissan vehicles to meet them on arrival in Abu Dhabi. The vehicles will ferry them to and from the course each day of the tournament and be on general display throughout the duration of the event.

This years’ event will kick off the Ladies European Tour schedule whilst providing amateur golfers the opportunity to play alongside some esteemed professionals as they compete for the title over three days, in a new and innovative format not seen before in the region. The event will host 126 players competing for the top prize, with ranking points for the tour at stake in which 300 of the world’s best players compete at tournaments hosted across five continents every year.

Robert Schwarz, Chief Operating Officer of Al Masaood, said “The Fatima Bint Murarak Ladies Open marks not only the beginning of the Ladies European Tour schedule but at its inception was also the first-ever exclusively ladies-only professional golf event to take place in the UAE. Naturally, we are absolutely delighted to have our brand associated with such a prestigious event. The interest in the tournament from all around the world is already enormous and we fully anticipate that it will only increase in popularity and prestige following this latest installment. As official sponsor, Al Masaood looks forward to being associated with the event for many years to come. The opportunity to host such an event will also provide the benchmark for Abu Dhabi and the UAE to welcome and host more sporting events in the coming years. Our great country has some of the world’s finest sporting facilities and infrastructure at our disposal, whilst the demand and interest within the region for sport continues to increase annually.”

Al Masaood is immensely proud to continue to fund and participate in a range of local social, sporting and charitable activities and will as ever continue to ensure the highest level of performance by staff, facilities and distribution systems. As the economy continues to rapidly grow and diversify, Al Masaood fully recognises the needs of the local community and will continue to serve in any way possible.