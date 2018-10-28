Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division Awarded ‘Best Partner’s Success Story’ for 2017

The two awards were given in recognition of the company's excellent business performance and compliance with world class standards.

Al Masaood has once again proven its strength in the industrial automotive sector after Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CV&E) received the ‘Best Partner’s Success Story’ and ‘UD Trucks MEENA Parts Sales Team of the Year - 2018’ during the awards ceremony of the 2018 UD Trucks MEENA (Middle East, East and North Africa) Partner’s Conference held in Lapita Hotel Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The two awards were given in recognition of the company's excellent business performance and compliance with world class standards. AL Masaood CV&E Division has been providing best-in-class after sales services and quality spare parts to its customers and partners--resulting in high customer satisfaction.

Mohamed Nabih El Zeftawi, General Manager, Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division, said: “Al Masaood CV&E Division highly appreciates the recognition that we received during the UD Trucks MEENA Partner’s Conference. The ‘Best Partner’s Success Story’ is testament to hard work and trust that our peers in the industry have given us for showcasing and leading the industry in terms of best practices and performance. We will continue to meet the industry’s highest standards in delivering top quality sales and after sales services in the region.”

Mourad Hedna, President UD Trucks MEENA, said: “As part of our commitment to the region, we organize every year a partner’s conference where we discuss our customer needs and challenges with the presence of our top management from Japan and Sweden, we also take this opportunity to award our best partners in different areas and this year, I would like to congratulate Al Masaood for their outstanding business performance and customer support in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.”

The UD Trucks MEENA Partner’s Conference is a dedicated event for UD Trucks’ distributors and partners in the Middle East and the East and North African countries. The event provided opportunity for MEENA distributors to review its performance during the previous year and discuss strategy approaches for 2019 and 2020.

UD Trucks is a leading Japanese truck company which offers a wide range of medium and heavy-duty trucks and special vehicles, as well as provides expertise and key transport solutions such as fuel efficiency and uptime. The company has become part of Volvo Group in 2007. The trucks company has been a long-standing partner of Al Masaood, which began more than 35 years ago, as sole distributor of UD Trucks in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, along with a range of leading brands in heavy equipment and ancillary products. The Division’s dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and is widely-recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region.