Al Masaood Named One of the ‘Best Emirati Employers in the Private Sector’ by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Al Masaood LLC, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading family businesses and pioneers in the automotive and industrial sectors, was recently recognised as one of the ‘Best Emirati Employers in the Private Sector’ by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE) for its dedication to the provision of professional and internship opportunities to Emirati nationals, across its assorted commercial sectors.

Al Masaood’s recent efforts have contributed to an increase in the Emiratisation rate within the private sector, reflective of the UAE’s National Agenda to achieve the goals set out by the UAE Vision 2021, namely to train and nurture Emiratis in private organisations.

Robert Schwarz, Al Masaood’s Chief Operating Officer, said “As an Emirati-owned family business with the preservation of local heritage as one of our core values, we endeavour to serve the country’s economy in various ways, including honing the skills and talents of the youth. The development of Emiratis is vital to achieve both our own ambitious goals but also to maintain our commitment to ensuring the evolution and enhancement of the nation”.

Meiraj Hussein, Group HR Manager at Al Masaood, commented “We are deeply honoured by this recognition, which is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of the HR team, fully supported by the Al Masaood Board of Directors and aligned with the strategy of MOHRE to provide opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector.”

H.E. Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Ministry presented the award to Al Masaood at a ceremony held recently at Emirates Towers, Dubai as part of the Ministry’s Government Accelerators Initiative.

Al Masaood has been proactive in engaging young UAE nationals to work in the private sector through various initiatives, including their participation at the National Service Career Fair. The job fair, together with other similar events, aims to increase Emiratisation across all economic sectors. Another notable contribution to the Group’s efforts was reflected in a recently held Tawteen Open Day in Al Ain, an event which proved enormously beneficial as it provided eighteen newly created job opportunities for Emirati youth.

In addition, the company also conducts special training programs for Emiratis through its Emirati Functional Trainee Program, a one-year program which assists in identifying participants’ potential and earmarks those with exceptional talent, honing their skills to ensure future success. It also offers sponsorships for bright students studying electrical or mechanical engineering at tertiary level, who are keen to work within automotive, marine, and oil and gas sectors.