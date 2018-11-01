Al Masaood Renews Loyalty to the Nation and Country’s Leaders on UAE Flag Day

During the celebrations

Al Masaood successfully took part in the nationwide celebration of ‘UAE Flag Day,’ which also coincided with the anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s inauguration as President in 2004. Al Masaood participated in the countrywide effort to raise the UAE Flag at 12:00 noon last Thursday, November 01, 2018.

The event falls in line with Al Masaood’s continuing efforts to consolidate national values and to promote a culture of respecting the flag as a symbol of patriotism, unity and union, which embodies the sovereignty of the country and strengthen a sense of national pride.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Rahma Al Masoud, Vice Chairman of Al Masaood said: “We are pleased to join you in celebrating this important national occasion that honours the UAE flag, a symbol of the country’s unity and sovereignty. This day embodies the feeling of pride and oneness we share as residents and citizens of this wonderful country, and the spirit of unity and solidarity we experience in our everyday lives. We are privileged to mark this occasion with you all and reiterate the positive national sentiment by stressing the importance of the flag, which also conveys the deep love and gratitude we feel towards the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates. By raising this flag high, we underscore the continuous efforts we as a country make, towards attaining excellence and becoming a role model for the other nations.”

He added: “I would like to extend my congratulations and appreciation to the capable and generous leaders of the United Arab Emirates, and pray to God that the country grows from strength to strength, continuing in its forward march as a beacon of hope, tolerance, unity and peace.”