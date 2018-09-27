Al Masaood to Support the Operations of Special Olympics World Games 2019

During the event

Al Masaood, one of the leading family businesses in Abu Dhabi, will be supporting the transport logistics of the Special Olympics World Games, which will be hosted for the first time in the Middle East in March 2019.

The leading UAE-based conglomerate has signed an agreement with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi, to support the world’s biggest sports and humanitarian event of 2019 as its exclusive automotive partner.

Under this agreement, Al Masaood, the authorized distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, will supply a fleet of over 300 Nissan vehicles. This fleet will help with the transportation of Special Olympics athletes, delegations and coaches for the duration of the Games, as well as for events across the UAE leading up to the Games, such as the Host Town programme.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 forms an integral part of a series of planned initiatives to expand opportunities for people of determination and is in line with Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s shared vision of a unified and inclusive society.

Transport is a key factor when it comes to having the correct infrastructure in place to host any major event and the Nissan cars provided by Al Masaood will play a pivotal role in helping to ensure the smooth running of transportation services for the World Games as Abu Dhabi prepares to host over 7,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches and 500,000 spectators.

Historically, access to appropriate transportation and new technologies have been vital in providing autonomy and independent mobility for People of Determination. In 2016 Nissan launched its Intelligent Mobility Strategy, an innovative vision that redefines the way that cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. This cohesive plan aims to establish integral new roles for cars that will help improve the lives of all drivers, including People of Determination. It is this focus on inclusive and democratized technological innovation that makes Nissan the perfect automotive brand partner for the Special Olympics.

H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of Al Masaood Group, and Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Managing Director at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, signed the deal during a high-profile ceremony at Al Masaood Automobiles’ Khalidya showroom in Abu Dhabi. H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and Kalyana Sivagnanam, Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Nissan AMI and President of Nissan Middle East, witnessed the formal signing along withthe Special Olympics athletes of the UAE sailing team and representatives from Al Masaood and the Special Olympics LOC.

H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman of Al Masaood said: “We are proud to be part of the upcoming historic Abu Dhabi event. As an ideal host country for such a momentous occasion, the UAE strongly advocates the values being espoused by Special Olympics such as diversity and inclusion of people of different cultures, backgrounds, and abilities. Special Olympics is one of the major Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that we are undertaking next year alongside our other local social, sporting, and charitable activities. Social responsibility is a key pillar of our comprehensive business strategy designed to complement and boost the Abu Dhabi Government’s inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development plan.”

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Managing Director at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, said: “We would like to thank Al Masaood Group for its continued support of the World Games. Hosting the World Games requires huge logistical planning and with less than six months to go until the event, the backing of partners such as Al Masaood is crucial in ensuring that the UAE hosts the most successful and unified Games in the history of Special Olympics.”

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Nissan AMI and President of Nissan Middle East, commented: “In collaboration with our long-term partners Al Masaood, we are proud to be announced as the official automotive sponsor for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Nissan has a long history of partnership with the UAE, and we are honoured to continue this tradition by joining with the Abu Dhabi government in their dual missions both to empower people of determination in the UAE, and to showcase the emirate as a hub for world sports. On a global level Nissan is dedicated to participating in sporting events that our customers are passionate about, and we are excited to continue this commitment with our support of these unique and exceptional games in Abu Dhabi. We are confident that the 2019 Special Olympics will bring a positive change to many lives in the country and across the world.”