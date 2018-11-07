Al Raha Beach Hotel Offers a Perfect Ambiance for Hosting Your Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

Whether the couple wants to host an intimate gathering or a grand affair, the resort provides distinctive setting in an array of venues heralding a new pinnacle of luxury.

Al Raha Beach Hotel, a 5-star beachfront resort set in the beautiful landscaped gardens along a stretch of white sandy beach, offering magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf and a panoramic view of Abu Dhabi’s premier Al Raha Corniche, boasts of elegant wedding venues with spectacular backdrops, impeccable service and a talented culinary team making it the ideal venue for a memorable wedding.

Whether the couple wants to host an intimate gathering or a grand affair, the resort provides distinctive setting in an array of venues heralding a new pinnacle of luxury. The palatial decor, modern amenities, leisure facilities, and fabulous services are sure to impress the most discerning guest. The resort also offers a bridal suite to get ready for the big day, to savor the air of anticipation and to enjoy some time with “just the girls”.

Weddings considered as an embodiment of culture and tradition is surely incomplete without a grand feast. The award winning culinary team at the resort can create a range of delights from across the world to serve the perfect wedding feast.

Full of character, charm and warmth, the hotel boasts of 254 deluxe rooms elegantly designed with a modern Arabic inspired décor and windows screening views of the city or lush hotel gardens making the guests recharge and relax, all at once.

Kamel Zayati, General Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel said, “Weddings are celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. It is important for every couple to start their new journey completely stress-free and with personalized details that reflect their style. Al Raha Beach Hotel features everything that the couple would have dreamt of from unparalleled service, luxurious accommodation, spectacular views, magnificent public areas, and the gorgeous settings for the photos. The team at Al Raha Beach Hotel promises to deliver on your dreams and make your wedding ceremony an unforgettable event.”

Guests can choose to treat themselves at the various multi-cuisine in-house restaurant and bars with DJ’s, unwind at one of the four beachside pools, sneak off to the exquisite Body & Soul spa for some rejuvenating treatments or simply relax at the other luxuries of the resort.