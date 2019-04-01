Al Tayer Motors Opens World’s Largest Lincoln Vitrine Facility

From left to right: Ashok Khanna, CEO, Al Tayer Motors, Elena Ford, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Ford Motor Company; Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director, Al Tayer Motors and Mark Ovenden, Vice President, Ford Motor Company & President of Ford Middle East & Africa

Continuing its network expansion, Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s leading automobile dealerships and official importer-dealer for Ford and Lincoln vehicles, has opened the world’s largest Lincoln Vitrine facility at Al Ittihad Road in Dubai. Elena Ford, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Ford Motor Company along with senior officials from Al Tayer Motors, Ford Middle East & Africa and Lincoln Middle East inaugurated the facility.

Spanning an area of more than 11,000 square metres over four levels, the state-of-art facility, is the Middle East’s first showcasing the new Corporate Identity, and UAE’s first to incorporate the ‘Lincoln Way’ philosophy and ownership experience. It is designed to provide clients with a warm and welcoming environment where they can immerse themselves in the brand. An integrated 3S facility, it includes showrooms, a service and a spare parts centre in one location, making the experience of owning a Lincoln vehicle effortless.

“As one of the UAE’s leading automotive dealerships, we are committed to providing our clients with an exceptional vehicle ownership experience. The facility is intended to be a living, breathing space where we begin long-lasting relationships with our clients giving them a taste of the Lincoln Way. Together with unrivalled after-sales care we want to take the historic Lincoln brand to the top of automotive luxury,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

The dealership had a successful year for Lincoln in 2018 with year-on-year sales up by 50 per cent. The opening of this new facility and a new-look showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road is expected to further boost the performance of the brand in 2019. Sales of Lincoln vehicles in Q1 2019 already look set to better the numbers achieved in Q1 2018.

“Our goal is to be the world’s most trusted company,” said Elena Ford. “To deliver on that promise we must deliver the most trusted experience for our customers across the ownership lifecycle, beginning with great dealerships such as Al Tayer Motors. And, when the experience is good for our customers, we are rewarded with greater loyalty.

“We commend our partners, Al Tayer Motors, for the tremendous support and commitment to the Ford and Lincoln brands, for driving the opening of this stunning flagship store, and for being such a great partner,” she added.

The Lincoln facility includes a new car showroom on the ground floor, Lincoln Certified cars on the mezzanine floor and two basement levels, with specialised client delivery suites located in the first basement and parking on the second level.

Three beautifully appointed vehicle delivery suites will be used to handover cars with a detailed explanation of the vehicle’s features. One of the delivery suites is reserved for the Presidential trim vehicles.

The showroom features four sales pavilions that give clients quiet areas to discuss their requirements in private. A new configurator room allows clients to touch and experience the leather, wood and paint samples that clients can request in their vehicles and to demonstrate the Co-Pilot 360 features through videos.

A special display area highlights the Presidential trim Navigator and Continental vehicles. It includes the Presidential credenza that helps clients touch and experience the special leather, wood, paints, etc. It also includes the Revel Ultima sound system used exclusively on the Presidential vehicle line-up.

Lincoln Motor Company is the exclusive automaker to offer Revel® premium audio in its line-up of luxury vehicles. Each audio system is designed specifically for that vehicle, with the placement, tuning, calibration and number of speakers customized to ensure superior sound quality and audio accuracy.

The Lincoln Certified retail area with eight cars on display is on the first floor. Pre-owned vehicle clients experience the same treatment as new car clients. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 200-point premium inspection and is available with a two-year service contract, Lincoln Certified warranty, Lincoln history guarantee as well as a 15-day exchange promise.

The Lincoln service and parts centres are also in the same building with a welcoming drive-in reception on the ground floor, which can cater to four clients simultaneously. Clients can relax in luxurious lounges; enjoy refreshments and complimentary Wi-Fi access, while their cars are being inspected.

For quick service clients, a business centre on the first floor enables them to work, while they wait for their cars to be serviced. On the same floor is the workshop with 12 bays that can service up to 30 cars daily.

The Lincoln showroom on Al Ittihad Road will be open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm from Saturday to Thursday and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm on Fridays. The service centre will be open from 7.30 am until 5.30 pm, Saturday to Wednesday and from 7.30 am until 1.30 pm on Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Al Tayer Motors officially opened its new-look Lincoln and Ford showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road, which now feature the latest corporate identity guidelines for both brands.

Customers visiting the Al Tayer Motors complex will be able to enjoy an enhanced customer experience from the Lincoln Way and Ford Signature showrooms.