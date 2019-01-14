Al Wasl Club Academy Defeats as Roma 8-0 in Week 7 of Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship

During the event

Week 7 of the Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship witnessed excellent youth football at the start of the New Year.

At Dubai Sports City, FC Academy Just Play U18 Girls won their match 3-0 against Regional Sports as they played a fierce match against each other. This puts them in fourth place where the Girls U18 UAE National Team A lead the league table in their category.

In the Boys U18 category at Shabab Al Ahli Club, Abu Dhabi Elite beat AS Roma 5-3 in a highly intense match. The du LaLiga HPC took an 11-0 win against Solo Day Sports and City FC Team a 6-3 win over Invictus FC, and both teams are leading the Boys U18 league table.

In the Boys U16 category, City FC White beat Barca Academy Dubai 1-0. LaLiga Academy tied with Spanish Soccer Schools 2-2, while du Laliga HPC beat FS Foxes 4-2, maintaining their lead at the top of the table with 19 points. Shabab Al Ahli Club and Al Wasl Club split points following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Dubai Sports City.

In the Boys U14 category, Spanish Soccer Schools still hold the top position following a 10-0 drubbing of Talented FA and a 6-0 win over Barca Academy Guardiola. Close behind are City FC Red and Al Wasl Club, both sharing the second spot in the League table.

Spanish SS Iniesta, meanwhile, maintained their position at the top of the League table in both the Boys U10 and U12 categories.

On January 19th, we look forward to some thrilling matches with Barca Academy will face City FC and AS Roma will face Al Nujoom in the U18 Boys Category at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club. In the U16 category, SSS Iniesta will face Go Pro and LaLiga HPC will face City FC at Dubai Sports City. The UAE National Team A and Regional Sports from Abu Dhabi in the Girls U18 league will battle it out while LaLiga HPC and FC Academy Just Play do the same at Dubai Sports City.

The Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship is the largest tournament of its kind, expanded this year to include 100 teams and 2300 players from private and local club academies. The tournament is played at the finest facilities in Dubai including Al Wasl Club, Shabab Al Ahli Club and Dubai Sports City Stadiums and runs from October 20, 2018 to April 27, 2019.