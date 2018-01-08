Al-Wasleh Offers Payment Solutions to Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain Customers

The agreement was signed at Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain's headquarters, in the presence of its CEO, Ahmad Ayyad, and Dr. Nabil Al-Nasser, General Manager of Al-Wasleh.

Al-Wasleh, a subsidiary of the OFFTEC Holding Group (OHG), signed an agreement with Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain, in order to provide installment payment solutions pertaining to the products it offers. The agreement was recently signed at Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain's headquarters, in the presence of its CEO, Ahmad Ayyad, and Dr. Nabil Al-Nasser, General Manager of Al-Wasleh.

By virtue of the agreement, Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain’s customers will be able to acquire all the products and various brands on offer, through convenient installments and without any banking mediation, including ceramics, porcelain, sanitary ware and electrical appliances. In addition, representatives from Al-Wasleh will be present at the Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelainlocations to ensure that individuals have easy access to these payment services.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the prestigious Ayyad Ceramic and Porcelain. This step forward will enable us to expand the network of companies we deal with, thereby reaching as many customers as possible and meeting their needs through our financing solutions, without the mediation of banks," said Dr. Al-Nasser.

In turn, Ayyad said, "Ensuring that the needs of numerous customers from different walks of life are met, while exceeding their expectations is what we aspire to. We are proud of this partnership, as it will facilitate the purchase of our products by anyone who wants to obtain them, through flexible and guaranteed installment payment solutions."