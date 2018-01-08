Alba Achieves Another Production Record in 2017

Aluminium Bahrain was incorporated by Amiri Charter in 1968 and officially commissioned on11th May 1971 as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter.Today, the company produces more than 500,000 tonnes per annum, making the smelter one of the largest single-site producers of aluminium in the world.
Contact Information:
Aluminium Bahrain
150, King Hamad Highway, Askar 951
PO Box 570
Manama, Bahrain
