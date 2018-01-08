Alba Achieves Another Production Record in 2017

Alba management, directors and staff celebrate the record.

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the Bahrain-based aluminium smelter, set another output record with production reaching 981,016 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) during 2017.

Alba’s 2017 volume is the highest annual production recorded in the company’s history, up by 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), despite a challenging 2017.

Alba celebrated this achievement with a ceremony today (January 8) at Alba Oasis, which was attended by Alba executive management, directors, managers and employees from various departments.

Alba Chief Executive Officer Tim Murray said: “Alba’s record-breaking production speaks volumes about our resilience and determination to achieve excellence against all odds. I thank our employees and contractors alike for their hard work, commitment to Safety practices and for working together as one team to achieve this milestone. We aim to rise higher in 2018 as we progress with the construction of Line 6 Expansion Project.”

It is noteworthy that this is the sixth year in a row that Alba has been surpassing its annual production: a record of 890,217 mtpa in 2012; 912,700 mtpa in 2013; 931,427 mtpa in 2014; 960,643 mtpa in 2015; and 971,420 mtpa in 2016.

Source: Trade Arabia