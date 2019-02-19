Aldar and UAEU Partnership to Develop Future Leaders

During the event

Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”) is proud to announce that it has signed a partnership with United Arab Emirates University in which the two organizations will work together to bring industry and academia closer together. The partnership will create a framework to work together, utilizing UAEU’s excellence and research, and provide students with access to one of the UAE’s leading private sector organizations to provide opportunities for learning, knowledge transfer, and potential employment in the future.

An immediate action from the partnership is the launch of a design competition that will form part of the Architectural Engineering Department’s Housing and Urban Design course offered this semester. The competition will enable Aldar to identify future talent and leaders, forging stronger links between Academia and the world of work, and finding innovative solutions to urban development across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the two organizations and anchored in the spirit of collaboration between the public and private sectors, will work towards youth empowerment – creating platforms that connect youth in the private and public sector, community engagement – creating areas for collaboration and innovation between the private and public sectors, and research and development – promoting and identifying partnership opportunities between the two organizations that can support and enhance R&D efforts.

Students will receive a challenge to develop Al Nagfa – a sizeable vacant land parcel within Al Sanaiya industrial area of Al Ain. Due to its size and position, Al Nagfa has the potential to become a prominent landmark with hilltop views overlooking Al Ain. The competition is open to all students enrolled on UAEU’s Housing and Urban Design course, and there will be prizes awarded to the four top scoring teams. Participants within the winning design team will also have the opportunity to intern at Aldar, giving them the chance to meet designers, consultants, and leading industry experts.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive, Aldar Properties, said: “It is an honour to sign this MoU with United Arab Emirates University to help develop future leaders, and to start the partnership with a competition such as this as we forge closer ties between the professional and academic worlds. At Aldar we have a long and successful history in supporting students through their university qualifications and into their professional careers, and we have a strong group of future leaders within Aldar who have been part of such schemes. This competition will enable students to really put their studies to the test – and it may even result in future employment opportunities at Aldar. We look forward to this first competition with a view to expanding the programme in the future.”

UAE University Provost, Prof. Ghaleb Ali Alhadrami, said: “UAEU always encourages collaborations with the industry and the private sector. This MOU with Aldar is an example of such collaboration. UAEU was approached by Aldar to invite students to participate in a competition to provide alternatives for the Urban Development of Al Nagfa, Al Ain. This engagement in solving real problems provide opportunity to students to enhance their skills through working on real life projects. It will also provide the opportunity to explore potential collaboration on Research and Development between Aldar and the college of engineering.”

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in Al Ain in May 2019.

