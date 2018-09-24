Aldar Properties Announces Exclusive Cityscape Offers at Two Iconic Developments

Mamsha Development

Aldar Properties today announces that customers who buy homes in its Mamsha Al Saadiyat (Mamsha) and Alghadeer developments at Cityscape Global will benefit from a range of incentives, including monthly payment schedules, rebates and fee waivers.

Mamsha al Saadiyat

During Cityscape Global, customers who buy homes within Mamsha will receive a rebate of 5% of the total price upon handover and enjoy 2% registration fee waivers and a 5 year exemption from service charges. In addition, Aldar is offering a highly competitive 10/90 payment plan.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District adjacent to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and near to NYUAD, Mamsha is an exclusive beachfront development comprising of five plots, featuring 461 luxury homes, and retail outlets. The development is also located alongside a pristine 1.4km white sandy beach fully open to the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf. To date, seven buildings that make up 322 apartments and townhouses have been released for sale.

Aldar acquired Mamsha in May 2018 and construction is making strong progress, ahead of scheduled handover in mid-2019, with cladding, glazing work and promenade construction all underway. The retail units are in final stages and are being prepared for leasing, with show apartments expected to be ready this year.

All properties at Mamsha enjoy direct beach access, close proximity to world class museums, and a variety of premium amenities, including gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscape gardens, a beach promenade, children’s playgrounds, walking and cycling paths.

Alghadeer

During Cityscape Global customers who buy homes at Alghadeer will receive a 2% registration fee waiver and a 3 year holiday on service charges, as well as a monthly payment plan enabling customers to buy their home from as little as AED2,700 per month.

Situated close to the border of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Alghadeer is a AED10 billion master-planned community featuring over 14,000 high-quality homes, commercial properties, cultural and institutional amenities and entertainment attractions to be built over the coming 15 years. Based on current performance, investors at Alghadeer can expect yields of up to 10% once completed.

Since its launch in April 2018, Aldar has announced the sale of two plots within Alghadeer which will feature a British curriculum school and a LuLu supermarket and a community clinic by 2021 in line with handovers of the first new community to customers.

The new masterplan incorporates Aldar's existing community of the same name which boasts over 2,000 homes and is a thriving destination for many families who benefit from living between major growth areas within the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

At the heart of Alghadeer is HARVEST, a multi-use agricultural led space featuring allotments, as well as THE HUB – a F&B outlet, THE STUDIO – an educational area for training and workshops, THE SHED – a dedicated area for purchasing farming tools and supplies, and THE MARKET – a retail area for freshly grown produce, and THE FIELD - where people can rent plots and grow their own produce.

Appealing to those who prefer wide-open spaces and unique recreational amenities, the destination will also feature lakes, running and cycle tracks, gym, camping and BBQ sites and a network of walkable gardens and parks lit entirely by solar powered lights.

Prices within Alghadeer’s second neighbourhood start from AED 470,000 for maisonettes and townhouses from AED1.055 million. The main works contract for the first neighborhood of Alghadeer is expected to be announced in the near future.

Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Commercial, Aldar Properties, commented, “We are delighted to be bringing Mamsha Al Saadiyat to the market for the first time under the Aldar brand, with some incredible offers to make the dream of owning a beach front property on the idyllic Saadiyat, and its proximity to a globally unprecedented set of cultural and educational facilities – as accessible as possible. Alghadeer is also proving itself to be hugely popular due to its attractive yield potential and ideal location on the border of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These two projects really showcase how Aldar is able to cater to all sections of the market offering great places in which to live and invest.”

Customers can visit Aldar’s stand at Cityscape Global between 2-4 October held at Dubai World Trade Center.