Aldar Wins Four Awards at MECSC Awards 2018

Aldar has won three Gold and one Silver marketing Awards for its 2017-2018 retail campaigns at the 6th edition of the ICSC Middle East and North Africa Shopping Centre Awards (MECSC Awards) with joint and separate entries from assets Yas Mall, The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi (The Mall at WTCAD).

Aldar’s winning campaigns included a joint entry from Yas Mall and The Mall at WTCAD for their ‘Mosaic of Wishes’ event that won a Gold Award for a Cause Related Marketing Campaign. Individually, Yas Mall also won a Gold Award for their ‘Black and White Sale’ in the Sales & Promotions category and a Gold Award ‘Fashion Hits Home’ event in the Public Relations category. Finally, the ‘Islamic Museum’ which was created by the Mall at WTCAD and Yas Mall won a Silver Award in the Cause Related Category.

Commenting, Saoud Khoory, Director of Mall Operations for Aldar Properties said, ‘On behalf of everyone at Aldar, we are delighted to participate in such a globally recognized competition organized by the International Council of Shopping Centres. We are honoured to be the recipient of three gold and one silver awards this year for our efforts which aim to increase traffic and sales for the retailers in our malls. For our 2017-2018 campaigns, we focused on producing world-class interactive campaigns and events which bring our communities and visitors together in an exciting and engaging venue. We would like to thank our retailers and customers for their continued support in our ongoing efforts to continually enhance our shared customer offering.

Yas Mall’s retail and service partners also won two Gold Awards, with Akyasi winning a Gold Award for ‘best new technology in retail’ and Urban Retreat winning a Gold Award for its unique Store Design.

Every year, the MECSC Awards are held to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of shopping centre owners, retailers, developers, management companies, architects, designers and industry professionals as they provide an opportunity for them to showcase their efforts in design, development and operation of their unique centres and award-winning retail stores.