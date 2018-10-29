Alef Group Announces Opening of Al Mamsha Sales Centre in Zero 6 Mall

Al Mamsha is Sharjah’s first ‘fully-walkable’ community.

It has been Alef Group’s endeavour since its establishment to provide an upscale environment of real estate products derived from the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and consistently adding value to the constantly-evolving transformational drive in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This was echoed by Issa Ataya, Managing Director of Alef Group, during a ceremony organized by the Group at Zero 6 Mall to announce the opening of a Sales Centre for its flagship project Al Mamsha, a landmark mixed-use development in Sharjah that brings together modern living, retail and leisure in an upscale environment completely accessible on foot.

Addressing the media professionals, Ataya said, “We are delighted to open the Sales Centre of our landmark project Al Mamsha here at our own Zero 6 Mall, which was opened recently and received huge appreciation for its unique lifestyle and retail offerings.”

“We have ensured throughout the design phase of Al Mamsha to build a unique landmark project, blending a strikingly minimalist design with an extensive range of residential properties and active retail and leisure districts that corroborate the world-class execution standards and finishes provided by Alef Group across all its developments,” he added.

The Sales Centre provides two show apartments to give potential buyers firsthand experience of the quality of the units and how they have been designed following extensive study and planning to optimize natural shade, air flow and privacy for residents featuring high class modern finishes and fully fitted kitchens. The Sales Centre also includes a café located amid a green, comfortable setting to welcome the guests and reflect the stunning features and ample greenery enjoyed by the project.

Al Mamsha is Sharjah’s first ‘fully-walkable’ community, and features various sidewalks and walkways complemented by open spaces and nature. It’s spread over a total land area of approximately 3 million square feet, and will have a built-up area of 9.3 million square feet, with a retail floor area of 500,000 square feet. Blending a striking minimalist design with an extensive range of residential properties and active retail and leisure facilities, Al Mamsha is located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and is just two minutes away from Sharjah International Airport and University City, with the Sharjah-Dubai border being only a five minute drive away.

Al Mamsha offers a wide variety of home options, from studios, to one, two and three- bedroom apartments. Additionally, an exclusive selection of duplexes and penthouses featuring wide terraces and private gardens will also be available. The spacious and affordable living options offered by Al Mamsha stand out for their low-density design and state-of-the-art safety and security features.

With extensive underground and podium parking facilities, Al Mamsha provides its residents with on-site underground parking with elevator access to the residential floors. Residents at Al Mamsha will enjoy free access to a wide range of amenities and community facilities, including dedicated cluster swimming pools, a health club and gym, internal walkways, a nursery, a family entertainment center, a dedicated children’s’ kids zone’, a retail spine and more.

The main hub of AL Mamsha is “The Khan”, which will serve as the central F&B of the development, connecting residents and visitors together. The Khan will feature a diverse range of cafes and restaurants that overlook the vibrant community square, highlighted by stunning water features and greenery. All coffee shops and restaurants at The Khan will include indoor as well as shaded outdoor seating areas.

Lastly, the project provides an entertainment zone, which includes a ‘live events’ platform capable of hosting planned musical concerts, art galleries, Friday markets, food tasting stalls, and outdoor fitness expos as well as a community square ideal for hosting special events. The entertainment zone will host activities to suit the needs of adults and children alike, with a constantly evolving line-up of live events and programs to come.