AlFahim Scoops Innovation in Employee Engagement Award at GCC Gov HR Awards in Abu Dhabi

ALFAHIM Group, one of the most successful family businesses in the UAE, has won the Innovation in Employee Engagement Award at the GCC GOV HR Awards 2018 held in conjunction with the 6th Annual GOV HR Summit, which convened influential business thinkers, local and international solution providers and top HR decision makers from the government and private sectors under one roof.

At the prestigious awards ceremony at Jumeirah Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Abdulla Al Fahim, ALFAHIM Group Head of Business Development received the award that celebrates excellence, professionalism and outstanding achievements in human resource development and internal communications.

Mohammed Abdulla Al Fahim said: “This industry recognition validates our longstanding commitment to leveraging various communication channels to reach out to all our staff members and nurture strong employee relations. It also emphasizes the priority ALFAHIM places on creating a highly-engaged team to achieve sustained business excellence.”

Sharifa Abdulla Al Fahim, Employee Services & Emiratization Manager at ALFAHIM said: “ALFAHIM Group has built a reputation for investing in its people, attracting and retaining the best talents across its diverse fields of operation. This latest accolade will inspire us to raise the levels of innovation in employee development, while consistently fostering the spirit of teamwork and collaboration among our employees.”

Additionally, the Group implements various career development plans and leadership training programmes to enhance the capabilities of its employees to contribute to its wider business goals. In addition, regular communication and improved line of sight are maintained between the Board of Directors, management and staff members to ensure employees are aware of the group’s strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, to boost employee morale and performance excellence, ALFAHIM Group routinely conducts a variety of employee engagement initiatives. To name a few, they include, staff appreciation gatherings, group-wide events, internal campaigns, diverse trainings, team-building activities and staff roadshows.

Lately, the group conducted a variety of staff activities that drew the presence of Al Fahim family members including a sports tournament that saw the participation of its staff team and Al Fahim family team as well as an ‘At Your Service’ event, where in a departure from norm, the managers served their employees.