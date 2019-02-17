Alfardan Premier Motors Adds a Touch of Elegance to Qatar Total Open 2019

Alfardan Premier Motors added a touch of elegance with a fleet of 45 luxurious Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Alfardan Premier Motors Co., the official retailer of Jaguar Land Rover in the State of Qatar, celebrated its renewed partnership for the 9th consecutive year with Qatar Total Open the prestigious international tennis tournament that was held from 11th till 16th February at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex with the participation of the best tennis stars in the world.

As the official transport provider for tennis players and officials at Qatar Total Open 2019, Alfardan Premier Motors added a touch of elegance with a fleet of 45 luxurious Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. These chauffeur-driven vehicles ferried the tennis stars as well as staff to and from the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in luxurious style and the highest level of comfort.

Samer Bou Dargham, General Manager for Alfardan Premier Motors, said: “This year’s Qatar Total Open is considered to be the best till date in terms of participation as it witnessed the participation of five of the world's top five players taking part in it alongside with a good number of internationally ranked contestants. Moreover, we are honored to be part of this unpreceded success through our partnership with Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation for the 9th consecutive year as we were able to provide the highest standards of luxury and excellence to the tournament through our world-class fleet.”

“At Alfardan Premier Motors, we strive to play an important and vital role in supporting sporting events held in Doha to support Qatar in becoming a state-of-the-art destination for major international sporting events. Jaguar Land Rover cars are known to be the perfect partner for this high caliber globally recognized event as they reflect its elite stature,” he added.

The tournament witnessed an exciting star-studded line up of the world’s greatest women tennis players. This year’s tournament culminated with the triumph of Elise Mertens of Belgium who bagged the championship trophy for 2019.