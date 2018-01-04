Alinma Launches Latest Branch in Hafer Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia

Alinma Bank is licensed to operate in the Saudi financial services sector, a sector that has experienced positive growth in recent years and is vital to the strength of the national economy. It is in this strong economic environment that Alinma Bank will show its competitive advantages in the following areas.

Shariah Compliance

Alinma Bank seeks to become an integrated financial institution that is in complete accordance with Shariah-compliant banking standards in all services and transactions. It is this dedication to higher standards that Alinma Bank believes will establish it as the touchstone for Shariah banking compliance at the local level in Saudi Arabia, at the regional level and at the broader international level.