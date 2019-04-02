All You Need to Know About 2019 Movie Screenings in Screenx, Reel Cinemas-The Dubai Mall

Movies to watch out in 2019 at Reel Cinemas' ScreenX

Follow > Disable alert for Reel Cinemas Follow >

2019 has started with a bang for the movie industry and there is a whole list to look forward to for cine-goers. What better to watch the blockbusters and popular movies of 2019 in a truly captivating cinema experience at Reel Cinemas.

Theworld-class cinema by Emaar Entertainment will be screening the much-awaited big screen flicks of 2019 in ScreenX, Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall.

Theworld-class cinema by Emaar Entertainment will be screening the much-awaited big screen flicks of 2019 in ScreenX, Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall.

Watch the highly anticipated movies at UAE’s first ScreenX – the world’s first multi-projection system that provides stunning panoramic film viewing with the side walls of a theater extended to the film’s screen offering an impressive 270-degree visually immersive experience.

Discover an extraordinary cinematic journey with ScreenX which takes moviegoers beyond the cinema screen and enjoy a unique story-telling.

Top movies to watch out for in ScreenX, Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall include Alita Battle Angel, Captain Marvel, Shazam, Detective Pikachu, Godzilla King of Monsters amongst others.

The highlight would certainly be the adult superhero movie Shazam, to be converted into ScreenX, taking audiences into a thrilling journey. What better way to watch DC comic’s new hero, ‘Shazam’ across three screens as he flies through the air going up against Dr. Thaddeus Sivana above the Philadelphia skyline. Triple up the doze of laughter and great action as ScreenX’s panorama screens amplify the excitement immersing viewers in a colorful splendid experience.

Reel Cinemas’ is also giving DC fans the chance to watch the upcoming remarkable movie in ScreenX. By simply visiting Reel Cinemas’ Facebook page and answering the question, stand a chance to win tickets to a special screening of Shazam in Reel Cinemas’ ScreenX at The Dubai Mall on Thursday, April 4.

Ditch traditional movie viewing and experience being virtually inside a movie, only with ScreenX.

Plan your calendar now and book your tickets at www.reelcinemas.ae.